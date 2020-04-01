Goat Scare! Herd of Kashmiri Sheep on Rampage in Deserted Streets of UK Town Amid Lockdown - Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): Kashmiri goats are prized in Britain for their fur, from which cashmere wool is derived. With non-essential businesses shuttered due to ongoing coronavirus scare, the fuzzy creatures seem to be taking full advantage of their newfound freedom.

When humans are away, goats come out to play! Since the coronavirus lockdown, videos of goats invading the streets of the coastal Welsh town of Llandudno have been making the rounds on social media.

The herd of about 120 Kashmiri goats which generally roam free on the cliffs of Great Orme headland, wandered in the Welsh town to nibble the hedges and gardens of the locals, who are under lockdown.

One of the residents and “Goat correspondent”, as per his Twitter bio, Andrew Stuart has been keeping the tab of the movement of the herd while keeping others entertained amid tough times. The long and witty thread, showing goat’s day to day activity has gone viral on social media.

Can’t believe I’m writing this... they’re back (again) pic.twitter.com/fwMLPa53ue — Andrew Stuart (@AndrewStuart) March 30, 2020

Stuart said that he had also called the police on goats running riot in the streets and “he would be sorry if the goats got arrested. But they were being very naughty”.

And they sent a patrol car down who turned on the big red lights. So, I’m sorry if the goats got arrested. But they were being very naughty.



Also, close the gates behind you on the Orme.



And stay 2m apart at all times.



🐐 🐐 🐐 pic.twitter.com/xczGrVoawL — Andrew Stuart (@AndrewStuart) March 27, 2020 This shows what it’s all about. They’re scared of me (a human) in this. They don’t like people. They usually only come down from the Great Orme when it’s windy, and only the back streets at the top of Mostyn Street. Now lockdown means it’s empty, they’re going further than ever. pic.twitter.com/roZpNm61Qh — Andrew Stuart (@AndrewStuart) March 30, 2020

The United Kingdom, with a population of about 67 million, has a total of 25,481 active positive cases of coronavirus and 1,789 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The United Kingdom also imposed a lockdown like other countries affected by the coronavirus crisis after Prime Minister Boris Johnson tested positive.