British Citizen Enters Guinness Book of Records as World's Oldest Living Man

Despite being 112 years and 1 day old, as of 30 March, the Briton still couldn't beat the record set by Kane Tanaka - a Japanese supercentenarian who is the oldest living person on Earth. In January, the woman celebrated her 117th birthday.

Robert Weighton from the United Kingdom has got into the Guinness Book of Records as the oldest man living on Earth, according to the statement posted on the Guinness World Records (GWR) official website.

"I can't say I am pleased to hear that the previous holder has died but I am very pleased that I've been able to live so long and make so many friends", Weighton shared.

Due to social-distancing rules set in the United Kingdom amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the adjudicator could not meet the winner in close contact, so a "Happy Birthday" song was performed for Weighton on his balcony and he was presented with the GWR certificate from a safe distance.

Weighton has 10 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren, the GWR added.

The British man got the title after Chitetsu Watanabe from Japan passed away at the age of 112 years and 355 days on 23 February.