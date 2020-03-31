Eurasian Economic Union Bans Staple Food Exports Until 30 June

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The executive body of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) announced on Tuesday a three-month ban on essential food exports to ensure a stable supply amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"A decision has been made to adopt a 'second package' of measures that will temporarily ban exports of certain food products from the EAEU ... until 30 June", the Eurasian Economic Commission said in a statement.

Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia are suspending exports of onions, garlic, turnips, wheat, rice, buckwheat and buckwheat products, millet, coarse whole wheat flour, soybeans, and sunflower seeds.

So far, Russia has registered over 2,300 cases of COVID-19, Belarus has slightly more than 150 coronavirus cases, Kazakhstan has reported over 320 infections, and in Armenia, the number of people infected with COVID-19 has surpassed 530.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the number of people infected with the new coronavirus worldwide has reached 846,100.