JAXA Reveals Identity of First Foreign Astronaut to Travel to ISS in New SpaceX Ship Crew Dragon

Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi will be the first foreigner to travel to the International Space Station on board the Crew Dragon version of the Dragon 2 spaceship, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) announced on Tuesday on its official website.
"JAXA astronaut, Noguchi Soichi, currently preparing and training for the ISS Expedition, will start training to board the first operational Crew Dragon under development by Space-X. The flight schedule will be announced when it is determined", the statement reads.
The Japanese astronaut, who has already been in space twice, will participate in the first routine flight with his NASA counterparts Michael Hopkins and Victor Glover, while the test flight will be performed by Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley.
