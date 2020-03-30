Philippine Embassy in Russia Calls on Employers to Provide Support for Filipinos Amid Pandemic

As the global number of coronavirus cases has continued to increase, more nations have stepped up measures to prevent further spread of the disease, including self-isolation and social distancing guidelines.

The Embassy of the Philippines in Moscow, Russia, has called on the employers of Filipino workers in Russia, Armenia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan to provide wages or other forms of support for them "during the crisis caused by COVID-19".

According to the appeal posted on the embassy's Facebook page, it would help those who are now in a difficult situation as they had to temporarily stop working and stay at home amid the coronavirus outbreak.

So far, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Russia has reached 1,830 over the past 24 hours. In neighboring Belarus, the number of infections has surpassed 150. In Kazakhstan, over 300 cases have been registered so far, and in Armenia, over 480 people have been infected.