Russian Economic Development Minister Calls on G20 to Reduce Global Trade Barriers

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The G20 countries should reduce global trade barriers to facilitate access to medication, food, and technologies amid the coronavirus pandemic, Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said on Monday at the video conference of G20 trade ministers.

According to the Russian Economic Development Ministry, Reshetnikov pointed to the trade conflicts, restrictions and sanctions "contribution" to the crisis.

"In this respect, I believe it would be an important common step to reduce restrictions, first of all those blocking or complicating access to medication, food, equipment, and technologies", Reshetnikov said, as quoted by the ministry.

Reshetnikov also said that the G20 should do everything possible to restore the normal operation of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

So far, the global number of COVID-19 cases has surpassed 755,000 as of Monday afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins University.