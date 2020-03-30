Lavrov, Pompeo Discuss Coronavirus, Syria, Strategic Stability Via Phone Call - Russian Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have discussed the coronavirus pandemic, the international agenda, including strategic stability and the Syrian crisis settlement, as well as some aspects of bilateral relations, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
"In continuation of the phone talks between the Russian and US presidents, held several hours earlier, the foreign ministries' heads have continued exchanging opinions on the global situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic. They have confirmed the intention to contribute to the implementation of decisions reached at the G20 summit, held on 26 March in a video conference format", the ministry went on to say.
