More Countries Should Follow China in Helping to Fight COVID-19 - UNGA President

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Countries should lend assistance to each other in battling the coronavirus infection, following the example of China in sending aid abroad, UN General Assembly President Tijjani Muhammad-Bande said.

"China, like some developed countries, has given support. China has given information of how it succeeded in addressing the issue, and expertise is also available. This is what we expect to happen in terms of solidarity among countries", Muhammad-Bande said on Friday.

On Friday, Chinese President Xi Jinping told US President Donald Trump that China was ready to provide assistance and support to the United States in order to promote its fight against the spread of coronavirus.

China has sent aid shipments and medical professionals to Iran, Iraq, Italy, Spain, France, Ukraine and other countries to help their fight against the disease.

UNGA President Supports UN $2Bln COVID-19 Response Plan

The United Nations' $2 billion appeal to fight the coronavirus in some of the most vulnerable countries is a "good, timely call", UNGA President Tijjani Muhammad-Bande said.

"I think anything that can be given to support countries in need is important because in protecting those in need we are also protecting all of us. And I think that is a very good, timely call, and it should be targeted, especially to those who are most hit, who are unable, especially, to use their own resources flattening the curve", Muhammad-Bande said.

The countries overwhelmed by conflict are particularly vulnerable to the outbreak, and so are landlocked and island states, the UNGA president said.

The coronavirus has infected more than 720,000 people worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University's statistics. Of these, 152,042 people have recovered and 34,018 have passed away.