09:08 GMT30 March 2020
    Yoga with Modi: Vrikshasana Hindi

    Twist it like Modi: Indian PM Shares Animated Videos of Him Doing Yoga to Inspire People in Lockdown

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is known for his love of yoga. The world leader has been captured on camera on a number of occasions performing Yoga asana, mostly on Yoga Day. Tabled by Modi at the United Nations General Assembly in 2014, the day is a celebration of the ancient practice on 21 June every year.

    Yoga-loving Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has enticed his millions of fans by dropping videos of him doing yoga during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown which has forced people to stay indoors. However, the catch is, the videos are not of Modi himself performing the yoga, rather a 3D image of Modi doing the exercises.

    The videos of the Modi-like 3D image doing various yoga poses has led to an avalanche of reactions on Twitter, with some calling it an “attention-seeking” tactic and others taking a dig at him over the condition of poor people amid the lockdown.

    However, several others praised Modi for sharing his routine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

    Responding to questions in his monthly radio address to the nation “Mann Ki Baat” on Sunday, Modi promised to share his routine after he was asked by a listener about his physical well-being amid the lockdown.

    "I will post videos on social media on what I do. Maybe you can use the videos. I am not a fitness expert, nor a yoga teacher. I am only a yoga practitioner. Maybe these will help you during the corona lockdown", he said on Sunday.

    During his address, Modi also apologised to citizens for imposing the 21-day lockdown that led to the mass exodus of millions of people from cities to their native towns.

    “I would firstly like to seek forgiveness from all my countrymen", Modi said. "I know some of you will be angry with me. But these tough measures were needed to win this battle".

    Earlier this month, Harvard Medical School published an article in which the author suggested yoga to cope with anxiety during this challenging period. Author Dr John Sharp said: "sometimes trying new things and discovering new activities you can benefit from and enjoy can be a welcome, healthy distraction. Yoga Studio and Pocket Yoga are good apps to consider".

