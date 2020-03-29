Over 634,000 Coronavirus Cases Confirmed Globally, Almost 30,000 People Have Died - WHO

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), over 634,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed globally and almost 30,000 people have died from COVID-19.

The WHO reported that 63,159 people have been infected with the novel coronavirus and 3,464 people have died around the world over the past 24 hours.

Note that the USA is now number one!

Last updated:29/03/2020 10:00 CET

WHO coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Dashboard:



United States of America:103321 cases

Italy:92472 cases

China:82356 cases

Spain:72248 cases

Germany:52547 caseshttps://t.co/hNKWF39dl5#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/7np8bIJtoM — Cynthia Cashman (@cia_writes) March 29, 2020

​According to the Johns Hopkins University count, over 704,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed globally and more than 33,500 people have died from COVID-19.

Some 148,000 people have recovered from the disease, according to the university.