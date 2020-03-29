Canadian Prime Minister’s Wife Announces Recovery After Contracting COVID-19

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the wife of the Canadian prime minister, has announced in a Facebook post on Sunday morning that she has fully recovered after contracting COVID-19.

Trudeau began treatment on 13 March after the prime minister’s office announced that she had contracted the coronavirus disease. Her husband, Justin Trudeau, has yet to test positive for the disease and has reported no symptoms.

“I wanted to give you all an update: I am feeling so much better and have received the all clear from my physician and Ottawa Public Health,” Trudeau wrote on Facebook.

Several leading political figures across the globe have tested positive for COVID-19, the most notable being UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson who announced his diagnosis on Friday.

As of Saturday evening, public health authorities in Canada have confirmed 5,425 cases of COVID-19 in the country since the start of the outbreak, resulting in 60 deaths.