Is It Zombie Apocalypse? Quarantined Man Runs Away Nude, Bites Woman to Death in India

New Delhi (Sputnik): The coronavirus pandemic has led to paranoia as some people have flooded social media with doomsday warnings while linking the virus to various prophecies and predictions. A bizarre report of a man biting a woman in southern India has further added fuel to the fire, with netizens calling it a “zombie apocalypse”.

A man in his 30s, was under quarantine due to his travel history, but was reported to be “mentally disturbed” after he ran out of his house naked on Friday and killed a 90-year-old by biting her throat in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu.

Immediately after the incident, the elderly woman was taken to a hospital to treat her neck injury but succumbed on Saturday as she didn’t respond to the treatment. The man was held by the police after locals raised the alarm.

The bizarre incident amid the already critical situation in India has left social media users aghast. Several called it a "zombies apocalypse", while others feared that it is the end of the word.

What. The. Fuck.

34yo TN man in home quarantine runs out naked, bites old woman to death.



Guess where he bit? Her throat!

Zombies are here? https://t.co/RjjFa2wiNq — Muskaan :) (@KameeniChhori) March 28, 2020

Zombie Apocalypse is coming 😂 — Neutral Ram (@YttriumBarium) March 28, 2020

It's turned out to disaster..😢😢 — Arc mak (@ArunMakwana7) March 28, 2020

This is 4th day.. Ppl becoming crazy.. Imagine what happens by 21 days.. Coming week may see rise of abnormality then slowly by last day.. Ppl will normal, cool and changed.

All across d world.

Greed, lust, aggression will subside as they just escaped from death. — SHARP SHOOTER (@johnygorkha) March 28, 2020

