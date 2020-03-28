'Sick Man of Asia' and 'Chinese Virus': How China Was Defamed During COVID-19 Pandemic - Video

China, the first victim of the coronavirus scourge, bears a death toll of over 3,170 and has registered almost 82,000 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak.

The Global Times has published a video showing that China has been facing a Western "infodemic" amid the coronavirus outbreak.

All the country's efforts to fight COVID-19 were "met with incessant defamation and stigmatization from the beginning", the video says, with Western mainstream media writing about the "Sick man of Asia" and the "Chinese virus".

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called the disease the "Wuhan virus", while President Donald Trump publicly referred to it as the "Chinese virus". US officials, including lawmakers in both parties, have slammed Beijing for failing to give the world timely notice of the epidemic.

​The US also lashed out at Chinese officials for alleging that the coronavirus may have originated from the American military who inadvertently brought it to the city of Wuhan, the location of the first outbreak.

The World Health Organisation declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on 11 March. To date, more than 610,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with more than 28,700 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.