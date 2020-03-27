French Lawmaker Says Economic Sanctions on Russia, Iran Must Be Lifted Amid Pandemic

"To stop this pandemic as soon as possible, barriers to health action need to be eliminated ... To do this, all economic sanctions against Russia, Iran and other countries must be lifted immediately," Evrard said.
According to the lawmaker, "insisting on maintaining sanctions, as the United States does, is equal to refusing to help people in danger."
In Evrard's opinion, the United Nations should face no obstacles in ensuring that international law, particularly the basic right to life, is respected.
The lawmaker further commended Russia for considering people the most valuable resource in the face of a deadly danger. According to Evrard, the country has already demonstrated its commitment to provide support internationally by "helping Italy not in words but in human deeds, which the Italian people have met with great gratitude."
"As for the European Union, it is not the union that would protect people. The way it has been handling the health care catastrophe is dreadful. It especially applies to France which had no autonomy whatsoever in decision making from its US mentor. NATO's maneuvers and the deployment of US troops has no purpose during the crisis, but their [EU members] subordinate position obliges them to comply," Evrard said.
However, on March 16, the US European Command (EUCOM) said Washington had suspended the movement of troops to Europe due to the pandemic. While several of the exercises were cancelled, the US armoured brigade combat team, stationed in Europe, will still conduct "gunnery and other combined training events" with NATO-allies as part of the Allied Spirit exercise, according to EUCOM.
The number of COVID-19 cases globally has surpassed 500,000 and the death toll is approaching 25,000, according to Johns Hopkins University, which gathers national coronavirus statistics.
