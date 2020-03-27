Rossiya Segodnya Media Agency Joins Alliance for Fight Against COVID-19

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Rossiya Segodnya international media agency, which Sputnik is part of, said on Friday it had joined the recently established business-led Alliance Against COVID-19 to carry out coverage of its projects.

"We have decided to join the alliance in order to use all our capacities and all the resources of our international agency to ensure that people get informed as quickly and reliably as possible during this difficult period and also to look for new practices to fight the coronavirus. It is our professional duty now and our common responsibility," Rossiya Segodnya Director General Dmitry Kiselev was quoted as saying by the press service.

RDIF Chief Kirill Dmitriev has welcomed Rossiya Segonya's joining the alliance, saying that objective and complete coverage was an essential condition for defeating the pandemic.

According to Dmitriev, "Rossiya Segodnya's high professionalism and efficiency will significantly strengthen the alliance and offer quality media support of its projects." He specifically commended the Sputnik and RIA Novosti news agencies, both part of Rossiya Segodnya media family, for "the reliability, promptness and high quality of information" that they produce.

The collaboration between Rossiya Segodnya and the RDIF has already resulted in the Russian-language version of first ever guide that comprehensively summarizes the experience gained so far in the prevention, control, diagnostics and treatment of COVID-19.

"The Handbook of COVID-19 Prevention and Treatment" can be downloaded.

The handbook was compiled by the First Affiliated Hospital at Zhejiang University School of Medicine and is based on clinical data and China’s experience in the fight against coronavirus. The RDIF, Rossiya Segodnya and Russia's Sechenov University have supported the translation and publication of the handbook in Russia. It will be distributed free of charge to medical institutions, enterprises and all interested specialists.

The alliance was established on 19 March by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, Yandex and Mail.ru Group. Its purpose is to facilitate timely public testing in Russia and shield business operations from pandemic-related disruptions.