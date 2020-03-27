US President Trump, China's President Xi Agree to Work Together to Defeat COVID-19

US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping have agreed to cooperate to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and to revive global health and prosperity, the White House said in a readout on Friday.
“Having participated in a teleconference with G20 leaders earlier in the day, both leaders reiterated their commitment to cooperate to protect lives and livelihoods,” the White House said following Thursday's phone talks between the two leaders. “The two leaders agreed to work together to defeat the coronavirus pandemic and restore global health and prosperity.”
Just finished a very good conversation with President Xi of China. Discussed in great detail the CoronaVirus that is ravaging large parts of our Planet. China has been through much & has developed a strong understanding of the Virus. We are working closely together. Much respect!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 27, 2020
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)