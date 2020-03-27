Russian Direct Investment Fund Analysing AI Use for Detecting Coronavirus-Caused Pneumonia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is discussing with Moscow authorities the possibility to apply cameras capable of detecting faces and measuring persons' temperature remotely, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev has said in an interview.

"We have largely reoriented RDIF activity toward the coronavirus fight. As you see, we have invested into a test system, into medication production. We are discussing with the Moscow government application of cameras, which detect faces and measure persons' temperature remotely, we are also analyzing investment into artificial intelligence systems for telling simple pneumonia from pneumonia caused by the coronavirus," Dmitriev said.

He pointed to RDIF's social responsibility in the face of the pandemic.

The fund has an intention to pour funds into production of medical products, the CEO announced.

"We have plans to invest in plants producing sanitizers and other medical products. We are engaged in negotiations with major producers," Dmitriev said.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund will also present an automatic system capable of conducting over 5,000 COVID-19 tests daily in a month.

"There are currently three products based on our technology. The fist one is a solution for existing laboratories that conduct PCR tests. They can use our test, and then it will take 30 minutes instead of two hours. The second one is a portable mobile device, which can be used at corporations and airports for conducting tests there. The device allows testing 20 people within an hour. And the third one is a device that we will have, a large automatic diagnostic system. It will open the way for conducting over 5,000 tests daily. This machine will be delivered in four weeks already. It will appear in Russia, and we will also promote it to international markets," Dmitriev said.

RDIF and Japan's Mirai Genomics are working on a new diagnostic system for detecting the coronavirus, which can be used both at static laboratories and at unique portable mini-laboratories. The system is using the SmartAmp method, enabling express diagnostics within up to 30 minutes.

Apart from that, RDIF Supervisory Board approved on Thursday creation of a joint venture with Russia's KhimRar high-tech pharmaceutical group for producing Favipiravir antiviral drug — which is efficient against the coronavirus, according to Chinese experts — and other innovative antiviral drugs.