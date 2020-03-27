Register
04:14 GMT27 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz speaks via video link during a virtual G20 summit on coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia March 26, 2020.

    Safeguarding Economy, Trade Support and Global Cooperation on Agenda of First Online G20 Summit

    © REUTERS / SAUDI ROYAL COURT
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107872/26/1078722626_0:5:1281:725_1200x675_80_0_0_4c8e4bc3f0526454560a16915cf034dc.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202003271078722511-safeguarding-economy-trade-support-and-global-cooperation-on-agenda-of-first-online-g20-summit/

    For the first time in history, the G20 summit was held via teleconference amid the COVID-19 pandemic. G20 leaders discussed international cooperation in combating the rapidly spreading disease, as well as identifying social and economic measures that will be necessary to mitigate the pain of aftermath.

    The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic forced G20 leaders to hold their summit via teleconference for the first time. The current chair, Saudi Arabia's King Salman, stressed the importance of being ready to confront dangerous diseases in the future.

    The EU suggested organizing international contributions to developing a vaccine against COVID-19.

    US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed on the need to "eliminate the pandemic quickly and minimize its economic impact". 

    Joint G20 research could help develop coronavirus vaccines and medications faster, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the summit. The Russian president remarked that the COVID-19 crisis would impact global development, possibly for a long time.

    "So, we definitely cannot afford to act in an 'every man for himself' fashion," Putin said.

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called upon G20 leaders to refrain from pursuing protectionist and unilateral policies in responding to the pandemic. 

    The meeting resulted in a joint pledge to inject over $5 trillion into global economy to tackle the aftermath of the global crisis. Members of the G20 expressed commitment to finance and implement all necessary health measures, while minimising the damage.

    Global economic measures

    The G20 leaders committed to "use all available policy tools to minimize the economic and social damage from the pandemic, restore global growth, maintain market stability, and strengthen resilience".

    "We are injecting over $5 trillion into the global economy, as part of targeted fiscal policy, economic measures, and guarantee schemes to counteract the social, economic and financial impacts of the pandemic."

    Finance ministers and central bank governors were asked by leaders to design action plans in response to COVID-19 pandemic. Leaders praised the assistance of the IMF and the WBG in supporting countries during the coronavirus outbreak and were asked to "regularly update the G20 on the impacts of the pandemic, their response, and policy recommendations". 

    The International Labour Organization (ILO) and the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) were asked to monitor how the pandemic is impacting global employment. 

    The impact of COVID-19 on the global economy is profound, as businesses fail due to strict quarantine measures. Countries have been implement economic relief packages and airlines have cut flights worldwide as major companies like Boeing ask for federal aid to survive the crisis. 

    International trade stimulus 

    In order to resist the negative impact of the virus outbreak, G20 leaders committed to ensure the flow of all necessary medical supplies, agricultural products and other essential goods and services so that global trade chains are not disrupted. 

    "We reiterate our goal to realize a free, fair, non-discriminatory, transparent, predictable and stable trade and investment environment, and to keep our markets open", the G20 statement reads. 

    The G20 committed to continue working together to facilitate international trade and coordinate responses in ways that avoid unnecessary interference with international traffic and trade.

    Amid the outbreak, stocks experienced great shocks, with the Dow free falling, and the New York stock exchange temporarily closing. Notwithstanding the promises of G20 leaders, the pandemic has resulted in major disruption of global supply chains.

    Global cooperation amid the pandemic 

    The G20 leaders promised to work "with the front-line international organizations, notably the WHO, IMF, WBG" to enhance global cooperation. Leaders expressed concern for less developed countries, including in Africa and small island states. 

    "We consider that consolidating Africa’s health defence is a key for the resilience of global health. We will strengthen capacity building and technical assistance, especially to at-risk communities", the statement said. 

    The G20 commended the cooperation in postponing major public events, especially putting off the Olympic Games to 2021. Leaders characterized "Japan’s determination to host the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 in their complete form as a symbol of human resilience".

    Finalizing the statement, G20 leaders stressed they "stand ready to react promptly and take any further action that may be required".

    Globally, the number of infected is claimed to have topped 460,000 with more than 21,000 fatalities, according to World Health Organization data

    Related:

    Putin: Joint G20 Research Could Help Develop COVID-19 Vaccines Faster
    Concerted G20 Efforts and Expertise of Riyadh, Beijing & Moscow May Stop COVID-19 – Saudi Experts
    G-20 Member States of Southeast Asia, East Asia Anxious to See India Join Regional Trade Bloc
    Tags:
    G20, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A face mask recommended by a West German federal civil defense study group as protection against radioactive fallout in Hamburg, Germany, April 24, 1957.
    Face Mask: The Evolution of Protective Gear
    Elder Skelter
    Elder Skelter
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse