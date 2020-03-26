G20 Nations to Provide WHO With Funds to Fight COVID-19, Call on Other Countries to Do the Same

The G20 group of nations held an emergency virtual summit meeting Thursday aimed at setting up a coordinated global response to the COVID-19 pandemic and dealing with its economic impact.

Leaders of the world's top 20 most powerful economies have pledged to work together to close the financing gap in the World Health Organization's strategic preparedness and response plan to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak, issuing a joint statement on the collective measures they will take.

Saudi King Salman, whose country is chairing the G20 presidency this year, called for "effective and coordinated" measures to be taken to respond to the global medical and economic crisis called by the virus.

"This human crisis requires a global response. The world counts on us to come together and cooperate in order to face this challenge. We must have an effective and coordinated response to this pandemic and restore confidence in the global economy," Salman said.

In a joint statement issued at the end of the summit, the G20 announced that its members will take the necessary health measure and help ensure adequate funding to contain the pandemic and protect citizens, promising to do "whatever it takes" to overcome the threat.

The group of countries also pledged to increase production capacity of medical supplies, and said that tackling the virus's impact on public health, society and the economy was the G20's "absolute priority."

G20 leaders pledged to assist all countries in need in the fight against the virus, and committed to working together to increase R&D funding for vaccines and medicines. Joint efforts are said to include sharing of epidemiological and health data, as well as sharing best practices proven to work in fighting COVID-19.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW