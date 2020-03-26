Coronavirus Pandemic Will Not Cause Delays in ISS Crew Return to Earth - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos said on Thursday that it sees no need to delay the return of the International Space Station (ISS) crew to Earth due to the coronavirus pandemic and the closure of borders between Russia and Kazakhstan.

"Roscosmos does not think that it makes sense to delay the return to Earth of the ISS-62 long-duration mission crew. Yes, there are some restrictions from the Kazakh side, caused by the quarantine measures. But Roscosmos is cooperating with colleagues and looking into options for solving the problem," Roscosmos said.

The ISS crew is expected to return to Earth on 17 April. Russian experts and equipment should be brought to the landing area to meet them.

The ISS crew currently comprises Russian cosmonaut Oleg Skripochka and US astronauts Andrew Morgan and Jessica Meir.

On 9 April, Russian cosmonauts Anatoli Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner, and US astronaut Christopher Cassidy are expected to replace them.