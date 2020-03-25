Christchurch Mosque Shooter Tarrant Pleads Guilty to All Charges - Police

The Christchurch shooting took 51 lives last year. The gunman filmed and livestreamed the entire attack on the two mosques on Facebook. Today, he appeared from prison via audio-visual link and admitted that he was the shooter.

Brenton Harrison Tarrant has pleaded guilty to all 51 murder charges, 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge on engaging in a terrorist act, New Zealand police said in a statement.

The 29-year-old Australian made his confession during the special High Court hearing in Christchurch this morning.

The two Imams from the Al Noor and Linwood Avenue Mosques were present in the courtroom as representatives of the victims, as were representatives of the media. The victims and the public did not know about the hearing. Sentencing will not come into force, until all victims who wish to attend the hearing can do so. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic that would not be possible for some time. Harrison will remain in custody until 1 May 2020. After that, either the date of sentencing will be set or there will be further remand in custody.

"I want to acknowledge the large team of Police staff who have been working diligently on preparing the case for court proceedings in June this year along with staff from the Christchurch Crown Solicitor’s Office. This is New Zealand’s largest ever criminal prosecution", Police Commissioner Mike Bush said in his statement after the guilty pleas.

Initial report on Brenton Harrison changing his testimony and pleading guilty was provided by the local media.

Christchurch Mosques Shooting

51 people were killed and dozens others were left wounded in mass shootings at two mosques in New Zealand's eastern city of Christchurch that took place on 15 March. A man wearing a helmet, glasses and an army-style jacket opened automatic fire in a mosque with an estimated 300 people inside.

The tragedy prompted New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to tighten the country's gun law, introducing a ban on military style semi-automatic firearms and assault rifles.