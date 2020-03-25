Netflix Users Report Service is Down in Europe Amid Coronavirus Quarantine

Netflix is an American media-services provider and production company headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

Netflix has been experiencing widespread technical problems Wednesday, website DownDetector said.

It added that users started complaining of problems accessing Netflix after 12:30 p.m. ET.

Netflix is having issues since 12:33 PM EDT. https://t.co/NsqKhEjlex RT if it's down for you as well #Netflixdown — Downdetector (@downdetector) March 25, 2020

According to the map shown on the website, the complaints were mainly registered across the U.S., in the Northeast, Southern California, the Pacific Northwest and Texas. Nearly 41% of the issues reported having "no connection" to the service.​

Users took to social media to say that they were seeing error messages when they tried to access Netflix, including "Error NSES-500".

This comes as millions of people in the US are in self-isolation amid the coronavirus crisis, with usage of Netflix and other video-services being on the rise in the past week.