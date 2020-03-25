Pompeo Urges Saudi Arabia to Reassure Global Energy, Financial Markets

"Secretary Pompeo and the Crown Prince focused on the need to maintain stability in global energy markets amid the worldwide response," Ortagus said in a readout of Tuesday's phone call between the two leaders. "The Secretary stressed that as a leader of the G20 and an important energy leader, Saudi Arabia has a real opportunity to rise to the occasion and reassure global energy and financial markets when the world faces serious economic uncertainty."
Global oil markets have been in turmoil following the failure of the OPEC+ meeting in early March to come up with an agreement on production cuts. Combined with the new coronavirus pandemic, this has sent prices down to levels not seen in decades.
