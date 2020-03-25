Register
10:58 GMT25 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump

    Trump Administration Quietly Appealing to Allies in Asia, Europe Amid Coronavirus Scare – Reports

    © REUTERS / TOM BRENNER
    World
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Coronavirus Pandemic: Borders Shut, Public Events Cancelled (156)
    131
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107854/30/1078543085_0:330:2942:1984_1200x675_80_0_0_a386c8bc2602100dd9a4952be0168b00.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202003251078703527-trump-administration-quietly-appealing-to-allies-in-asia-europe-amid-coronavirus-scare--reports/

    With COVID-19 cases surging tenfold over the last week, the United States is on course to becoming one of the nations most heavily afflicted by the pandemic. On Tuesday, the World Health Organization warned that with its 55,000+ cases, the US has the potential to be the virus’s next epicenter.

    The Trump administration has been quietly turning to its transoceanic allies for assistance in dealing with the spread of the new coronavirus, even the president continues to boast that the US will not look for handouts.

    “America will never be a supplicant nation. We will be a proud, prosperous, and self-reliant nation. We will embrace commerce with all, but we will be dependent on none,” Trump said, speaking at a COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday.

    The president’s comments appear to contrast with his administration’s policy, however, with South Korean media reporting Wednesday that Trump had requested support from Seoul on medical devices during his recent telephone call with President Moon Jae-in.

    According to the South Korean president’s office, during the Tuesday phone call, made at the US president’s “urgent request,” Trump praised South Korea’s COVID-19 response, and expressed hope that Seoul could provide the United States with medical equipment support. Moon reportedly replied that South Korea would provide “maximum support” if available, adding that clearance by the US Food and Drug Administration might be needed.

    A White House statement on the conversation did not mention any US aid request, saying the phone call was centered around Washington’s effort to “work with global leaders to save lives and restore economic growth.”

    Women wearing masks to prevent contracting the coronavirus take a walk at a Han River park in Namyangju, South Korea March 7, 2020
    © REUTERS / KIM HONG-JI
    Women wearing masks to prevent contracting the coronavirus take a walk at a Han River park in Namyangju, South Korea March 7, 2020

    On Monday, Foreign Policy reported, siting diplomatic sources, that the State Department had instructed top diplomats to pressure governments and businesses in Eastern Europe to increase production and exports of medical equipment and protective gear to the United States.

    “Depending on critical needs, the United States could seek to purchase many of these items in the hundreds of millions with purchases of higher end equipment such as ventilators in the hundreds of thousands,” an internal State Department email said to have been written by Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale noted, adding that the appeal applies to all countries in Eastern Europe “minus Moscow.”

    COVID-19 Maneuvers in Western Europe

    Earlier, German media reported that the US had attempted to poach German scientists developing a COVID-19 vaccine to provide Washington with exclusive access to a potential vaccine.

    Last week, Defense One reported that the US Air Force had quietly flown half a million coronavirus test kit components out of Italy, one of the countries hit hardest by the pandemic, to Tennessee. Air Force Brig. Gen. Dr. Paul Friedrichs, the Joint Staff surgeon, said the evacuation was “a great example of how nations are working together to ensure that we’re meeting the global demand.” Italy has suffered over 69,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including over 6,800 deaths.

    Piazza Venezia in Rome is seen deserted as Italians stay home as part of a lockdown against the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy March 22, 202
    © REUTERS / ALBERTO LINGRIA
    Piazza Venezia in Rome is seen deserted as Italians stay home as part of a lockdown against the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy March 22, 202

    Speaking at a Fox News town hall on Tuesday, President Trump said he believed more people would die if anti-COVID-19 restrictions in place in the United States were not lifted soon, and said he would “love to have the country opened up” by Easter, which will be observed this year on April 12. US lawmakers approved a $2 trillion coronavirus response bill in the early hours of Wednesday, with the mammoth economic stimulus package expected to cushion the economic blow caused by the pandemic.

    Also Tuesday, World Health Organization spokeswoman Margaret Harris told reporters that the US could be the next epicenter for COVID-19 as cases skyrocket. “We are now seeing a very large acceleration in cases in the US, so it does have that potential,” she warned.

    Topic:
    Coronavirus Pandemic: Borders Shut, Public Events Cancelled (156)

    Related:

    Another Plane From Russia Delivers Coronavirus Aid to Italy – MoD
    Norwegian Tracking App for Monitoring the Spread of Coronavirus Sparks Privacy Concerns
    Somalis Over-Represented Among Coronavirus Victims in Stockholm, as COVID-19 Reaches Blighted Areas
    US Stocks Bounce Back in Best Day in 87 Years on Coronavirus Aid Package News
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Caricature of Russian artist Igor Smirnov at the International Cartoon Festival on Coronavirus Battle 2020 caricature contest in Iran.
    'We’ll Defeat Coronavirus': International Cartoon Festival on Fight Against COVID-19 Held by Iran
    Elder Skelter
    Elder Skelter
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse