Pilot Yaroshenko's Defence to Ask Court to Release Him Due to Health Concerns Amid Pandemic - Lawyer

Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko was captured in Liberia in 2010 and brought into the US where he was sentenced to 20 years in prison the following year on charges of conspiring to import drugs. The pilot has denied the charges.

Konstantin Yaroshenko's defence will ask court to release him due to health concerns amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, his lawyer said.

He added that other Russian citizens imprisoned in the US, including Yury Martyshev, are exploring the possibility of filing requests for release amid the pandemic.

Yaroshenko has repeatedly complained about the lack of medical assistance for his deteriorating health condition, including post-traumatic mental health issues, and abuse in the hands of prison personnel. He also requested that he be transferred to Russia to serve out his remaining prison term there in line with the international Convention on the Transfer of Sentenced Persons, but his applications were rejected.