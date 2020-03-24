Coronavirus Tip for Sex Workers: Reverse Cowgirl Yes, Missionary No

The social distancing rules born out of the coronavirus pandemic have taken their toll on the sex industry, but there are still those who are seeking intimacy – and potentially exposing sex workers to the disease.

A Russian group advocating the rights of sex workers has shared tips on what sex positions are the safest choice during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Sex Workers’ Forum, which is part of the coordinating committee for prevention and control of HIV/AIDS in Russia at the country’s health ministry, has posted an image of the positions in a Facebook post.

“Tip of the day: the distance between the faces of the fairy (a euphemism for sex worker) and the client should be at least 1.5 metres,” they wrote.

Prostitution is illegal in Russia, with punishment being much stricter for those involved in organising sex work (up to 5 years in jail) than for the workers themselves (a fine of up to $25).

In the past 24 hours, Russia has registered 57 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of registered cases to 495. More than half of those cases have been confirmed in the capital, Moscow. A 79-year-old woman was last week the country’s first, and so far only, coronavirus-related death.

Since the first case was reported in China in late December, the virus has spread to 190 countries and territories. It has infected more than 330,000 people and claimed over 14,600 lives globally as of Monday, according to the World Health organisation.