UN Secretary-General Guterres Holds Remote Press Conference on Coronavirus Outbreak - Video

Some 15,420 people have died and 353,903 people have contracted COVID-19 since its outbreak in late December in China. The World Health Organisation has declared the contagion a pandemic.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is holding a remote press conference in New York City to address the growing spread of the novel coronavirus.

Apart from the measures to contain COVID-19, the official is also expected to touch upon the issue of global conflicts.

