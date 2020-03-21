Maduro Says Russia Will Send Humanitarian Aid to Venezuela Next Week Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) – Russia promised to provide Venezuela next week with humanitarian aid amid the pandemic of COVID-19, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said.

"Russia told us that it would send special humanitarian aid, which will be received by our country next week", Maduro said on late Friday.

According to the Venezuelan president, Russia will provide Caracas with medical equipment.

Moscow earlier slammed the decision by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to reject Venezuela's request for a $5 billion emergency-support package for fighting coronavirus over alleged lack of clarity with "government recognition" as hypocritical, and the discussion of a possible maritime blockade of the crisis-torn country as absolutely inadmissible, as the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The number of people infected with COVID-19 in Venezuela has already reached 42, with no fatalities. On Tuesday, Maduro declared a nation-wide quarantine to contain the spread of the disease.

As of today, the worldwide number of COVID-19 cases has reached 234,073, a total of 9,840 people have died, according to the latest situation report by the World Health Organisation (WHO).