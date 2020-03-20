Register
19:25 GMT20 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Security personnel walk next to a 5G enabled autonomous vehicle, installed with a camera filming blooming cherry blossoms for an online live-streaming session, inside the closed Wuhan University, in Wuhan, China, March 17, 2020

    No New COVID-19 Cases in Wuhan Provides Hope for World - WHO Chief

    © REUTERS / CHINA DAILY
    World
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Coronavirus Outbreak Turns Into Pandemic (229)
    0 50
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107860/65/1078606533_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_689571b9694c4725c34564f5aa15f4cf.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202003201078647674-no-new-covid-19-cases-in-wuhan-provides-hope-for-world/

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The fact Wuhan has not recorded any new cases of COVID-19 for the first time since the outbreak began gives hope to the rest of the world, World Health Organisation (WHO) Chief Tedros Adhanom Gebreyesus said Friday.

    "Wuhan provides hope for the rest of the world, that even the most severe situation can be turned around", Tedros said at a virtual press conference.

    The WHO chief went on to say that unlike any pandemic in history, humanity now has the power to change the way the pandemic unfolds.

    WHO’s Executive Director of Health Emergencies Programme Michael Ryan echoed Tedros' words at the same new conference.

    "It’s a message of hope; it’s a message that this virus can be suppressed, we can break chains of transmission", Ryan said, adding that abating the spread takes a whole-of-society effort.

    The central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the virus had infected and killed by far the highest number of people, recorded no new community infection cases for the second consecutive day Friday.

    Since the outbreak began, residents of Hubei Province had to endure months of lockdown to combat the spread of COVID-19.

    WHO Chief Says Young People Not Safe From COVID-19

    "Although older people are the hardest hit, younger people are not spared. Data from many countries clearly show that people under 50 make up a significant proportion of patients requiring hospitalisation", Tedros said.

    He directed a stark message to younger people: "you are not invincible, this virus could put you in the hospital for weeks or even kill you."

    Earlier in the month, Gebreyesus declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic and called on all countries to take drastic precautionary measures.

    Needed Amount of COVID-19 Testing Has to Be Scaled Up 100 Times

    "We are currently validating the number of lab tests need, but if I give you a sense of scale, WHO has distributed 1.5 million lab tests around the world. If we look forward in this epidemic, we project ourselves forward the number of months and the amount of testing that is going to be needed — we need to scale that up approximately 80 to 100 times", WHO Health Emergencies Programme Executive Director Michael Ryan told an online briefing.

    US President Donald Trump addresses his administration's daily coronavirus task force briefing
    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    Donald Trump, Coronavirus Task Force Hold Press Briefing on COVID-19 Pandemic - Video
    He stressed that there was currently no talking about doubling or tripling the availability of lab tests, as it should be potentially increased much more significantly.

    As of 20 March, the Hubei Province and the capital city Wuhan have around 6,240 active cases, after recording a cumulative 67,800 cases and 3,133 deaths, according to local health authorities.

    European countries, where the spread currently appears at its most intense, have adopted similar measures. The coronavirus has infected so far over 265,000 people worldwide and killed more than 11,100 while over 87,000 have been cured.

    Topic:
    Coronavirus Outbreak Turns Into Pandemic (229)
    Tags:
    World Health Organization (WHO), coronavirus, COVID-19, Wuhan, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 14-20 March
    This Week in Pictures: 14-20 March
    The War on Error
    The War on Error
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse