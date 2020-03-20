Opportunity Knocks for Criminals: Police in UK and Europe Warn of Rise in Coronavirus-Related Frauds

As of Thursday, 19 March, a total of 64,621 people have been tested for coronavirus in the UK, and 3,269 have tested positive, with 144 deaths. The UK government has ordered all but “key workers” to work from home.

Police forces in the UK and in the European Union are warning of a big rise in coronavirus-related frauds as perpetrators prey on old people and others who are vulnerable and isolated at home.

The City of London Police, which specialises in fraud, said there had been 105 frauds reported since the beginning of February with the crooks getting away with £970,000. Between 14 and 18 March alone there were 38 frauds reported.

​The Metropolitan Police said most frauds have related to online shopping scams where people have been tricked into buying protective face masks, hand sanitiser or even toilet rolls which never arrived.

The Met said there has also been a rise in criminals knocking on doors of elderly people and trying to gain entry, using a ruse about having to test them for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

You are not in this alone. Several 🇪🇺 entities are joining forces to stop criminals from exploiting the #COVID19 pandemic. #StaySafe #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/WSpaNhSKOn — Europol (@Europol) March 20, 2020

​Superintendent Lis Chapple said: "There are a small number of unscrupulous people out there who see it as an opportunity to con others for personal gain. The most vulnerable in society are often targeted which makes the offending all the more despicable."

She advised people who thought they were buying products online to check with relatives, friends or trusted people in authority before making a purchase and added: “If it seems too good to be true, it probably is."

The majority of scams relate to the online sale of protective items, and items in short supply across the country, due to the #COVID19 outbreak.



➡️ Don't panic and think about the purchase you are making



➡️ Do your research and look at reviews of the site you are buying from https://t.co/yD8ln6ymwv — City of London Police (@CityPolice) March 20, 2020

​City of London Police said they had received more than 200 reports of coronavirus-themed phishing e-mails.

They included fraudsters purporting to be from a research group mimicking the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organisation which claim to provide links to active infections in their area and then lead them to a page where their credentials are stolen.

Graeme Biggar, Director General of the National Economic Crime Centre, said: “We have already seen fraudsters using the COVID-19 pandemic to scam people looking to buy medical supplies online, sending emails offering fake medical support and targeting people who may be vulnerable or increasingly isolated at home.”

He said: "These frauds try to lure you in with offers that look too good to be true, such as high return investments and ‘healthcare opportunities’, or appeals for you to support those who are ill or bogus charities.”

The European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF) has launched an investigation into the production of fake face masks and other bogus medical devices, disinfectants, sanitisers and test kits.

An OLAF spokesman said: "Fraudsters are attracted by potentially huge illicit profits. They want to take advantage of our distress and of our need, sometimes desperate, for these products. For example, counterfeit masks have been offered online in different EU member states at prices ranging between five and ten euros, approximately three times the normal price. Fake face masks for children are also being ruthlessly smuggled."