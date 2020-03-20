Annual IT Forum of BRICS, SCO Countries in Russia Postponed Due to COVID-19

"The 12th International IT-Forum with BRICS and SCO participation, planned for June 16-17, is postponed for June 2021. This decision was made by the IT-forum's organizing committee after the meeting of the emergency response center on countering the spread of the new coronavirus infection and the inter-agency sanitary and anti-epidemic commission of the Ugra government," the department said in a statement.
On Thursday, the first case of COVID-19 was registered in the area. On the same day, the Khanty-Mansiysk authorities declared a state of high alert.
As of Friday, the total number of the coronavirus cases has reached 244,602, while the number of fatalities stands at 10,031. Russia has so far registered 199 cases with no fatal outcome.
