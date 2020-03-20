Haiti Imposes Curfew After Two First Cases of Coronavirus Registered

Governments around the world have stepped up measures to curb the spread of the new coronavirus disease, as the global number of cases has surpassed 240,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

A state of public health emergency has been declared in Haiti with a curfew to be imposed between 8 pm and 5 am to combat the spread of COVID-19 after the two first cases were registered in the country, Haiti President Jovenel Moise said on Thursday.

According to the president, public gatherings will be limited to 10 and fewer people.

Schools, universities, and factories have been closed nationwide.

COVID-19 was first identified in the Chinese city of Wuhan last December. As the virus spread globally, the World Health Organisation (WHO) had to declare the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on 11 March.

Governments worldwide are urging citizens to avoid travelling abroad until further notice.

As of today, the virus has affected more than 160 countries, with over 9,800 fatalities, according to John Hopkins University.