Albert II, Prince of Monaco, Tested Positive for Covid-19 - Communique

On Tuesday, Prince Albert II addressed the nation on TV to announce emergency measures due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

Prince of Monaco, Albert II, has tested positive for Covid-19, the text of the communique reads.

His condition is giving no concern for worries, and he is continuing to work from his apartment, the official statement added.

This comes three days after Serge Telle, Monaco's Minister of State, also tested positive for the novel coronavirus, becoming the 9th person in the principality to have a confirmed Covid-19 diagnosis.

Earlier this week, the prince, who is 62, addressed the nation to say that Monaco followed the example of France and other countries and decreed total isolation within the principality. The measure was applied from Wednesday midnight for an indefinite period of time.

Prince Albert II said that travel in Monaco would now be limited to the essentials, mainly for food shopping and healthcare needs. No group activities will be tolerated, and building sites will be halted, the monarch said.