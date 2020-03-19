Russian Government Calls COVID-19 One of Worst Global Health Crises in Last 50 Years

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The current coronavirus disease outbreak is one of the worst health care crises in the last 50 years, the Russian government said Thursday in a statement on the measures taken to protect the Russian citizens.

"The situation today is characterized as a global pandemic. This is one of the worst health care crises in the last 50 years. In the future, if needed, the restrictions will be reviewed taking into account the outbreak situation in foreign countries," the government said.

The coronavirus-linked measures, which include scaling down or canceling sporting and cultural events as well as disinfection of workplaces and other steps, will be maintained and may be strengthened, the cabinet said.

"The decisions and recommendations that are being adopted, first of all, in terms of bans and restrictions, may seem excessive. However, scientists consider them effective when fighting an epidemic," the government said.

The cabinet described the situation as a challenge for everyone in the country.

"It requires acting as much in sync as possible, accepting responsibility not only for one's own health, but for the health of other people as well," the cabinet said.

Russia has already restricted air travel with several countries and organized monitoring of people who returned from abroad and those who had contact with them for symptoms of the coronavirus disease. Entry of foreigners is suspended until 1 May.

As of Wednesday, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Russia reached 147.