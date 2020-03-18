Russian National Nikulin's Trial Suspended Until at Least April 13 - Court Document

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The trial of Russian national Yevgeniy Nikulin, accused of computer hacking by the US authorities, which started last week, has been suspended until at least 13 April, the court said in its order.

"For the reasons stated on the record during today's status conference, the defendant's motion to continue the trial until 13 April, 2020, is GRANTED", the US District Court for the Northern District of California ruled on Wednesday.

Earlier, his trial was moved by at least 48 hours due to the COVID-19-related restrictions on the movement of citizens in and around San Francisco.

The US authorities have accused Nikulin of hacking into computers belonging to LinkedIn, Dropbox and Formspring online services. Nikulin has pleaded not guilty to the charges laid against him.

The Russian authorities, who charged Nikulin with Internet fraud in 2009, requested his extradition on the same day as the United States, but the Czech Republic’s Justice Ministry granted the US request.

His defence insists that Nikulin cannot defend himself because of his mental condition.