US Imposes New Iran-Linked Sanctions on Seven Entities

This comes after the US on Tuesday sanctioned nine entities in South Africa, Hong Kong, China, as well as three Iranian nationals over their involvement in the sale of Iranian petrochemical products.

The US has issued new Iranian-linked petrochemical sanctions on seven entities, a statement by the Department of State says.

The sanctions target Hong Kong-based Mcfly Plastic Hk Ltd, Saturn Oasis Co, Sea Charming Shipping Company Ltd; South Africa's SPI International Proprietary Ltd And Main Street 1095; and Chinese companies Dalian Golden Sun Import & Export Co. Ltd., Tianyi International (Dalian) Co. Ltd. and Aoxing Ship Management (Shanghai) Ltd, according to the statement.

Iranian entity Armed Forces Social Security Investment Company is also on the list, the statement added.

On Tuesday, the US imposed Iran-linked sanctions on nine entities in South Africa, Hong Kong and China, as well as on three Iranian nationals over their participation in the sale of Iranian petrochemical products.

In 2018, Washington reimposed economic sanctions on Tehran after accusing it of violating its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal which saw Iran rolling back on its nuclear activities in exchange for financial assistance.