The ruble has been weakening in recent days due to lower oil prices. Oil futures began their fall last week following the failure of the OPEC+ alliance to agree on production cuts.

The Russian ruble is trading at 79,18 to one US dollar on the Moscow Exchange.

The last time the dollar was traded at this level was in February 2016.

The euro is up 4,8% with one euro now buying 86,875 rubles.

Brent futures for May delivery were trading down 4.8 percent at $27.35 per barrel. The price of WTI crude has fallen 8.7 percent to $24.88 per barrel.