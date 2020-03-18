Russian Ruble Trades Above 80 Per US Dollar For First Time Since 2016

The ruble has been weakening in recent days due to lower oil prices. Oil futures began their fall last week following the failure of the OPEC+ alliance to agree on production cuts.

The Russian ruble is trading above 80 to the US dollar on the Moscow Exchange.

Earlier in the day, it was traded at 79,18 to one US dollar. The last time the dollar was traded at this level was in February 2016.

Brent futures for May delivery are trading below $26 per barrel - for the first time since September 2003.

Earlier on Wednesday, the price of WTI crude fell 8.7 percent to $24.88 per barrel, for the first time since November 2002.

As far as the euro is concerned, it was up 4,8% with one euro now buying 86,875 rubles.