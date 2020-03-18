Covid-19: Consumer Goods Giant Faces Boycott Calls for Raising Soap, Hand Sanitiser Prices

The Mumbai-based British-Dutch major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) is getting slammed on social media for taking advantage of the rising demand for soaps and sanitisers due to coronavirus to increase the prices of its hygiene products by 5-6 percent.
HUL confirmed on 31 January that it was mulling increasing the prices of soaps by up to 6 percent to offset the rising cost of palm oil, a key raw material in manufacturing soaps.
According to trade sources, HUL hiked the price of disinfectant Lifebuoy soaps by 12 percent and Lux soaps by 5.6 percent.
The move has led to social media users calling for a boycott of HUL.
Hindustan Unilever has increased the price of soap , they are taking advantage of current increase in demand due to coronavirus , unethical business pratice #coronavirusindia #boycottHUL #narendramodi https://t.co/YobfFMS3ad— Nikhil Panjabi (@nick_3389) March 18, 2020
#BoycottHUL— Ashish Rathore (@rathoreashish18) March 18, 2020
A shameful decision by co.
Hindustan Unilever (HUL) increasing prices of soaps and hand washes. HUL is trying to become more profitable! @AnilSinghvi_ @drharshvardhan @PMOIndia
What is the difference now between East India company and @HUL_News— Ashutosh (@AshuBme) March 18, 2020
Nothing
Both tried to take advantage of country when its vulnerable.
Shame on #HUL for increasing price.This shows all the CSR done by you corporates is a Sham#boycottHUL #covidindia #Shame #StopTakingAdvantage https://t.co/gELAwekf1k
Other slammed it for “trade malpractice” and “opportunisms” for using the crisis situation for gains.
Shame on you HUL @HUL_News price increase when the country needs you in testing Time. Such an opportunistic stance. @MoHFW_INDIA @CimGOI @republic @rashtrapatibhvn @OpIndia_com @AmitShah#boycottHUL pic.twitter.com/wmPKCnOaGO— ROHAN SAHA (@rohansaha112) March 18, 2020
The coronavirus has spread rapidly to more than 150 countries. The World Health Organisation has recommended that everyone wash their hands often with disinfectant soap to slow the spread of the virus.
Globally, coronavirus cases have exceeded 200,000, claiming the lives of over 8,000 people. India has a total of 130 confirmed cases with three deaths.
