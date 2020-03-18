Covid-19: Consumer Goods Giant Faces Boycott Calls for Raising Soap, Hand Sanitiser Prices

New Delhi (Sputnik): While the uptick in coronavirus cases across the world has led to a sharp decline in the global economy, wreaking havoc on businesses, the Mumbai-based consumer goods giant Hindustan Unilever has increased the prices of soaps and hand washes.

The Mumbai-based British-Dutch major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) is getting slammed on social media for taking advantage of the rising demand for soaps and sanitisers due to coronavirus to increase the prices of its hygiene products by 5-6 percent.

HUL confirmed on 31 January that it was mulling increasing the prices of soaps by up to 6 percent to offset the rising cost of palm oil, a key raw material in manufacturing soaps.

According to trade sources, HUL hiked the price of disinfectant Lifebuoy soaps by 12 percent and Lux soaps by 5.6 percent.

The move has led to social media users calling for a boycott of HUL.

Hindustan Unilever has increased the price of soap , they are taking advantage of current increase in demand due to coronavirus , unethical business pratice #coronavirusindia #boycottHUL #narendramodi https://t.co/YobfFMS3ad — Nikhil Panjabi (@nick_3389) March 18, 2020

#BoycottHUL

A shameful decision by co.

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) increasing prices of soaps and hand washes. HUL is trying to become more profitable! @AnilSinghvi_ @drharshvardhan @PMOIndia — Ashish Rathore (@rathoreashish18) March 18, 2020

What is the difference now between East India company and @HUL_News

Nothing

Both tried to take advantage of country when its vulnerable.

Shame on #HUL for increasing price.This shows all the CSR done by you corporates is a Sham#boycottHUL #covidindia #Shame #StopTakingAdvantage https://t.co/gELAwekf1k — Ashutosh (@AshuBme) March 18, 2020

Other slammed it for “trade malpractice” and “opportunisms” for using the crisis situation for gains.

The coronavirus has spread rapidly to more than 150 countries. The World Health Organisation has recommended that everyone wash their hands often with disinfectant soap to slow the spread of the virus.

Globally, coronavirus cases have exceeded 200,000, claiming the lives of over 8,000 people. India has a total of 130 confirmed cases with three deaths.