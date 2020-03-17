Jared Leto Says Just Found Out About COVID-19 Pandemic After 12-Day Meditation in Desert

The World Health Organisation (WHO) earlier had to declare the new coronavirus outbreak a pandemic after the number of people infected had increased 13-fold in the previous two weeks.

Jared Leto says he just found out about the new coronavirus pandemic after spending 12 days in isolation, meditating in the desert.

In an Instagram post published on Thursday, Leto said he was just catching up on the news about COVID-19 and expressed hopes that everybody was alright.

The new coronavirus was first identified in the Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei province last December. As of 16 March, COVID-19 has affected 167,515 people and killed at least 6,606 in more than 150 countries, according to the WHO.

Chinese scientists have already begun recruiting volunteers for clinical trials of a vaccine against the new virus. In total, the WHO has registered 41 potential COVID-19 vaccines currently in development around the world.