Register
19:40 GMT17 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump speaks during a press briefing with the coronavirus task force, at the White House, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Washington.

    Trump Rebukes Claim US Military Could Have Brought COVID-19 to Wuhan: 'It Came From China'

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    World
    Get short URL
    119
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107860/43/1078604342_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_478d0cb5ff2dedc9db5b0758dfdebf20.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202003171078604212-trump-rebukes-claim-us-military-could-have-brought-covid-19-to-wuhan-it-came-from-china/

    Last week, following revelations by the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that there have been cases of COVID-19 deaths in the US mistakenly identified as influenza-related fatalities, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian suggested that the US military may have brought the new strain of coronavirus to Wuhan.

    President Donald Trump has flat-out rejected any suggestion that the US military was in any way involved in the spread of the new coronavirus.

    “China was putting out information that was false that our military gave this to them. That was false. Rather than having an argument said I have to call it where it came from – it did come from China...Our military didn’t give it to anybody,” Trump said, speaking at a press conference on Tuesday.

    Trump added that he has begun referring to COVID-19 as the "Chinese Virus" because he "didn't appreciate the fact that China was saying that our military gave it to them."

    Last week, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian pointed to congressional testimony by CDC director Robert Redford, who told lawmakers that there have been cases of deaths attributed to influenza in the US which were later identified as COVID-19. “When did patient zero begin in US? How many people are infected?...It might be US army who brought the epidemic to Wuhan. Be transparent!” Lijian urged.

    The spokesman’s comments led the State Department to summon China’s ambassador to Washington, with US officials denying any involvement and accusing Beijing of spreading “outlandish rumours.”

    China is the second country to float theories that COVID-19 may have been mad-made or spread deliberately. Last week, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said there was evidence to suggest that the pandemic affecting his country may have been a “biological attack” carried out by an unknown actor.

    Thought to have originated in Wuhan, China in late 2019, the new coronavirus, or COVID-19, has now spread to 150 countries and territories, with over 194,000 cases reported, 81,000 of them in China and over 5,700 in the US. A total of 7,864 people have died of complications related to the virus, while 80,800 others have made a complete recovery. Fears over the virus have also wreaked havoc on the global economy, with observers warning that the virus has put the world on the brink of recession.

    Related:

    Coronavirus Aid to Support UK Economy Will be of an ‘Unimaginable’ Scale - Chancellor Sunak
    Nissan Suspends Sunderland Production as Coronavirus Pressure Builds
    Porn Website Moves to Battle Coronavirus With Free Smut, Crashes Soon After
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Ladies of Burlesque's Vutrica giving a performance titled 'A bandit girl'.
    Razzle Dazzle Them! Twenties Revived With Spectacular "Ladies of Burlesque" Cabaret Show in Moscow
    Make No Difference
    Makes No Difference
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse