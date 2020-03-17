German Health Institute Says COVID-19 Pandemic May Last 2 Years

BERLIN (Sputnik) - The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic may go on for two years and develop in waves, Robert Koch Institute President Lothar Wieler said on Tuesday.

"The pandemic is developing in waves. We know this is exactly the case. But how fast are these waves? And when will this pandemic infect the projected 60-70 percent of the world's population? This can take years. We project it to be two years," Wieler said at a briefing.

He at the same time added that the appearance of a vaccine or any "intervention" in the course of the pandemic would be useful.

"The sooner the vaccine is available, the sooner we will manage to contain this pandemic. But even when we get a vaccine, it does not mean that everyone will be vaccinated since it is connected with the amount of the vaccine," Wieler stated.

As of Monday, according to the Robert Koch Institute, a public health institute in Germany, there have been over 6,000 coronavirus cases in the country, including 13 fatalities. Wieler himself earlier said that coronavirus cases are obviously higher than the official count.

More than 180,000 COVID-19 cases in 155 countries and territories have been confirmed. The majority of the patients have recovered, but more than 7,000 others have died.