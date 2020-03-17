WHO Holds Press Conference on Coronavirus Outbreak in Europe – Video

As the global number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide nears 180,000, many countries are imposing travel restrictions and obligatory quarantine for people returning from affected territories.

World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Director for Europe, Hans Kluge and emergency experts are giving a press conference in Geneva, following an online meeting with representatives from the health ministries of the 53 Members States of the WHO European Region.

On 11 March, the World Health Organization called the outbreak of the new coronavirus a global pandemic.

Follow Sputnik feed to find out more.