Facebook, Google, Microsoft Fighting Misinformation About COVID-19

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US tech giants Facebook, Google, and Microsoft together with LinkedIn, Reddit, Twitter, and YouTube said in a joint statement that they were combating the spread of misinformation about the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and are sharing credible news on important decisions made during the outbreak.

"We are working closely together on COVID-19 response efforts. We’re helping millions of people stay connected while also jointly combating fraud and misinformation about the virus, elevating authoritative content on our platforms, and sharing critical updates in coordination with government health care agencies around the world. We invite other companies to join us as we work to keep our communities healthy and safe," the statement read.

On 11 March, the World Health Organisation declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic. More than 180,000 people in 155 countries and territories have been confirmed to be infected, the majority of them have recovered, but more than 7,000 people have died.

The spread of the virus has brought about many speculations as to its nature, transmission and death rate, as well as how to prevent and treat it. While there is currently no effective vaccine, health authorities across the world recommend social distancing, hand hygiene, and protective gear as preventative measures.