Pompeo Warns Against 'Outlandish’ Claims as Chinese Official Hints US Could be Behind Coronavirus

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has urged Beijing against spreading "outlandish rumours" about COVID-19, a State Department readout of a telephone call between Pompeo and high-ranking Politburo member Yang Jiechi says.
In a statement, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said that the two men spoke by phone on Monday. "Secretary Pompeo conveyed strong US objections to PRC efforts to shift blame for COVID-19 to the United States. The Secretary stressed that this is not the time to spread disinformation and outlandish rumours, but rather a time for all nations to come together to fight this common threat," Ortagus said.
Last week, the US summoned China's ambassador to Washington over comments made by Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian alleging that the US military may have been responsible for the COVID-19 outbreak in China.
