Russia, Turkey Close to Finalising Extra S-400 Shipment - Defence Official

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia and Turkey have settled nearly all questions related to the delivery of more Russian-made S-400 air defence weapons, a senior defence industry official said Monday.

"We are now discussing an additional delivery. We are in the advanced stage of talks and have settled almost all issues," Dmitry Shugaev, the director of Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, told the Rossiya-24 television channel.

Turkey has acquired the weapons despite US and NATO warnings that they are incompatible with the alliance's defences. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said the surface-to-air systems will be put into service next month.

Shugaev also said that Russia planned to complete S-400 shipments to China by the end of this year. He said only one batch was left to be delivered under a 2014 contract, which is reported to cover six regimental sets worth over $3 billion.