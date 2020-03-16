US-Led Coalition Closing Several Bases in Iraq Following Rocket Attacks - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US-led coalition against Daesh* is departing from several of its smaller bases in Iraq after several recent rocket attacks against them, CNN reported on Monday citing a statement it obtained from the coalition.

"As a result of the success of Iraqi Security Forces in their fight against Daesh*, the Coalition is re-positioning troops from a few smaller bases," the coalition said as quoted by CNN. "These bases remain under Iraqi control and we will continue our advising partnership for the permanent defeat of Daesh* from other Iraqi military bases."

Earlier this month, two rocket attacks hit coalition troops near Baghdad, killing two American soldiers and a British servicewoman. It prompted massive strikes against the local Shia militants by the US-led coalition.

The attacks against the coalition forces came after the US had announced that it would move air and missile defence systems into Iraq to defend against ballistic missile and drone threats. Washington blamed the attacks on Iranian-backed militants but Tehran has rejected the accusations.

Iraq has warned the US and other foreign forces against using attacks on the coalition troops as a pretext for unauthorised military action in the country. The US command claimed they had consulted with Iraqi authorities about the "defensive" strikes but it was not clear if Baghdad had approved it.