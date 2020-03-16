Caracas Did Not Ask Moscow for New Loan - Russian Ambassador

"Caracas has not made such a request. Last year, a protocol on addendum to the loan agreement was signed and Caracas is fulfilling its commitments perfectly. The payments on loan are being made on schedule," the diplomat said.
Moscow has not received an official request from Venezuelan opposition figure Juan Guaido to participate in "restoration of democracy" in Venezuela, Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov said.
"No, we did not receive a formal request on this. A year ago, Juan Guaido headed the National Assembly — the chair of the National Assembly is elected for a year here — and he probably thought it was enough to proclaim himself an interim head of state under the circumstances. Today, a year later, the National Assembly has a different chair, and Guaido is just a regular lawmaker," the diplomat said.
Last year, a representative of Guaido said the opposition figure, who had illegitimately proclaimed himself president, had reached out to China and Russia and expected the talks to help with "the restoration of democracy." Both Beijing and Moscow have supported Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro as a legitimate head of state.
