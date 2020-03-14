All US Flights From UK, Ireland to Stop Monday Night - Pence

US Vice President Mike Pence has stated that all US flights from the United Kingdom and Ireland will stop on the night of 16-17 March.
"Americans in the UK or Ireland can come home. Legal residents can come home", Pence told a White House news conference, adding that such people would be "funnelled through specific airports and processed".
The statement comes after Trump said at a briefing on the coronavirus that the number of deaths in the United States has risen to 50.
On 13 March, Trump declared a state of emergency in the United States, which he said would free up about $50 billion in disaster relief funds to counter the virus’ spread.
More than 2,100 cases have been confirmed in the US as of 14 March.
The World Health Organisation on 11 March declared the spread of the COVID-19 a pandemic. The number of coronavirus cases worldwide has surpassed 145,000, with over 5,400 fatalities.
