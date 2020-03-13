Canada's Trudeau Says He Has No Symptoms of Coronavirus

Earlier, it was reported that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, isolated themselves on Thursday after Canada's first lady showed flu-like symptoms following a speaking engagement in the United Kingdom.

Justin Trudeau said on Friday that he felt good and had no symptoms of the coronavirus. The statement comes a day after the prime minister's office said in a statement that Sophie Gregoire Trudeau had tested positive for COVID-19.

Amid the spread of the novel coronavirus, Chief Opposition Whip Mark Strahl announced earlier in the day that Canada’s Parliament will be suspended past the March recess period scheduled for next week.

The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Canada has jumped by more than 30 percent in a single day, according to data from Canada’s health agency.

As of Friday, Canada has more than 140 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, while the total number of those infected around the world has surpassed 127,000, with almost 5,000 having died due to the disease.